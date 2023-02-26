(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

ATLANGA, Ga. (KSNF/KODE) — One Atlanta mom on TikTok, whose name is “Neshie” (@neshieslife2340), wanted to surprise her daughter with a car for her 16th birthday — and that car happened to be a brand-new Tesla.

Most 16-year-olds would be ecstatic just to get behind the wheel of a Tesla, and other teens would consider themselves lucky to be gifted any car for their 16th birthday — even a used one.

As you can see in the posted video, when Neshie presented the Tesla to her daughter, she was not a fan of it and demanded that her mother return it, because she really wanted a Mercedes-Benz. Mom was shocked by her daughter’s lack of gratitude, and did end up returning the Tesla — but it wasn’t to get a Mercedes.

Instead, she decided to teach her daughter a lesson, and went back for a used cherry-red Chevrolet Sonic, according to her TikTok video post. Then, she recorded her daughter’s reaction to the downgrade. So far the video has been viewed over 12-million times.

This “screen grab” image is from a TikTok post by @neshieslife2340.

When her daughter came out to the driveway, Neshie excitedly said, “Here’s your car! Look at your ‘Mercedes.’” Her daughter looked around in confusion, asking, “Where’s my Mercedes?” Her parents exclaimed in unison, “Right here!” (referring to the used Chevy).

In the TikTok video, you can see the 16-year-old girl immediately grew upset, and said she refused to drive the car, complaining about its less-than-perfect condition. But her mother replied that it was the car she deserved since she was so unappreciative of the new Tesla.

“It’s got dings and scrapes,” her mother exclaimed. “‘Cause guess what? When we tried to get you a nice car, you didn’t want that one.”

An example of a used, cherry red, Chevrolet Volt. (Photo courtesy, Shutterstock.com)

Neshie urged her daughter to check out the vehicle. As the teen grudgingly walked around the car, she kicked at it while Neshie ordered her to stop. Neshie’s husband then chimed in by saying, “If you want something else, use your own money to get it.”

The teenage girl stormed back into the house in a fit of rage, screaming at Neshie and her husband, to ‘never to speak to her again.’ Several TikTok users could not wrap their heads around the young girl’s attitude, and commended Neshie and her husband for being good parents.

“If my parents got me a Tesla, I’d devote my life to them,” commented one user.

“Girl, you have the patience of a saint,” praised another.

“You guys are incredible parents. This lil’ Chevy is a PERFECT first car. Easy fix, too!” someone else chimed in.

You can check out the drama-filled video, HERE.