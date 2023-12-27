(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

(KSNF/KODE) — The last day of the year has a lot more meaning in 2023 — more so this year than any other. But, you might have to look closely at the date to understand its significance.

New Year’s Eve 2023 is 12/31/23, which gives you the sequence of numbers: 123123. This has a special meaning in numerology, which studies the meaning of numbers.

The first three numbers in the date sequence 12/31/23, might make you think of starting something new, just like when you do a picture countdown (or count up). In numerology, 123 signifies a fresh start or feeling motivated to take action.

Some numerologists believe repeating numbers are “Angel Numbers.” These are sequences that some think hold spiritual significance and convey messages that the universe believes we may need to hear. In a recent article on the lifestyle and wellness website, Well+Good celebrity aura reader, psychic medium, and spirit guide Megan Michaela Firester, stated one of these ways to receive messages of spiritual importance is through numbers.

“Seeing a repeating number is like your angel pointing to you and making you feel seen and heard. They are trying to get your attention, and the numbers they send have meanings. Think of it like a little marker saying that you are on the right path in life, like a highway sign,” said Firester.

Each number in the date sequence 12/31/23 also has a special meaning. To understand the full picture, numerologists look at what each number represents. According to numerological prediction, here’s what each number in the sequence 123 represents:

Number 1: New Beginnings

Number 2: Linked to emotions and having a good time

Number 3: Learning and growing

The thought of a new year is often associated with optimism, regardless of the numbers. But with some numerological insight, this particular new year might just bring newness and growth. No matter how 2023 has unfolded, numerologists say the special end date, 12/31/23 promises a rebirth for 2024.