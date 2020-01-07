National Wrestling Duals hosted at NEO starting on January 10

MIAMI, Ok. – Starting on Friday, January 10, 2020, through Saturday January 11, 2020, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) is hosting the National NJCAA Coaches Association Duals.

The inaugural NEO Duals will be hosted by the wrestling team on Friday, January 10, in the NEO Gymnasium and the Student Activity Center on the NEO campus.

Seventeen teams will compete in the tournament, with eight ranking in the top ten nationally, and 14 in the top 25.

The #1 Western Wyoming, #2 North Iowa Arena, #3 Clackamas, and #5 Golden Norsemen will compete in the daylong competition with matches starting at 9:00 AM.

“Several teams are flying in with the intention to win this event and we are certainly expecting the same,” said Wrestling Coach Joe Renfro. “This is always an interesting event, being our first time getting down to weight and our first live match in over a month. I feel confident that we’re going to show up, compete, and get a strong start to our spring semester.”

Redshirt Sophomore Mikey Mascarenas currently ranks #3 in the 133-pound class and has had a strong fall season, claiming a championship at the Grandview Open and a runner-up title at the Drury Open.

#6 Heavyweight Freshman Dan Baker, who has claimed a championship in three fall tournaments, joins him.

Wrestling will take place on five mats, with three located in the NEO Gymnasium and two in the Student Activity Center.

The Duals Tournament will take place on Friday, with the Tournament Champion being crowned at 7 p.m.

Saturday matches will be a variety of duals for national polling.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 for an All-Dual pass and $10 for a single day pass.

For a full schedule of matches, visit https://bit.ly/2SYJP9e or neoathletics.com.

For more details, contact Lisa Severe at lsevere@neo.edu.