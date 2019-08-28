National Weather Service surveys SEK storm damage

Severe weather causes property damage, downed power lines and tree debris in Southeast Kansas.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service made it out to an area just southwest of Columbus to survey Monday night’s damage.

After speaking with residents, meteorologists say wind speeds were estimated around 60 miles per hour.

Tuesday’s survey revealed the storm traveled southeast, beginning in Crawford and moving into Cherokee County.

But at this time, there is still more surveying to do before this storm can be classified.

“Looking at debris from trees, from buildings, we saw some interesting areas of rotation, but not enough for us to say conclusively, it was a tornado,” explained NWS meteorologist Steve Runnels.

Runnels adds that there is a chance some of the damage could be due to lightning.

The Columbus Fire Department says residents called in with reports of lightning strikes across the area.

The National Weather Service will take that information into consideration as well.