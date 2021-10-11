Monday morning tornado causes damage in Neosho

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early this morning.

“The high winds picked up and debris started hitting our bedroom window. We got up out of bed and exited the room and I could hear trees snapping and it was like 30-45 seconds and it was over with,” said Michael Hutchins, Homeowner.

The National Weather Service confirms it was an EF-1 tornado that touched down just southwest of Neosho a little after 1 AM — with maximum winds of 90 miles per hour.

“We heard what was kind of like a real loud whipping sound and our patio doors in our bedroom were going back and forth, so we were like, ‘Oh, something’s up.’ And so we got the kids and went to the basement, and we were down there probably about 15 minutes… Our shop building has been destroyed. It’s a total loss and we had two campers and a pontoon and the pontoon’s in the trees behind me,” said Dan Decker, Homeowner.

Several trees were snapped and uprooted, a manufactured home was blown off its foundation and a farm outbuilding had collapsed doors. And then there’s an item that went missing from the backyard of Michael Hutchins.

“Well, my stock trailer is gone. I don’t know what happened to it. It’s a 16-foot stock trailer and it disappeared. So, I haven’t seen it and nobody has come by and said they found it, so there’s no telling where it’s at,” said Hutchins.

Another tornado — an EF-0 — touched down near the Jasper-Barton county line around 4:45 AM. It had maximum winds estimated at 85 miles per hour.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported with either storm, which is the most important thing for Decker.

“Afterwards, we looked at each other and our family was safe. All of our kids were safe and all of our animals actually made it through. Stuff can be replaced and family’s the most important piece,” said Decker.