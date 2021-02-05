JOPLIN, Mo. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in women. To recognize this Freeman Health System is celebrating National Wear Red Day.

Doctors and nurses are hoping to raise awareness. The event is also showing appreciation to Freeman Heart Staff handing out treats to heart doctors and nurses.

They include heart shaped suckers, Hershey kisses, and pink fortune cookies. Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker, says it’s important that women are aware of the risks of cardiovascular disease.

Paula Baker – Freeman Health System President & CEO, said, “It takes the lives of one out of every five women. We also know that every minute of every day, somebody’s wife, mother, sister, aunt dies of Cardiovascular disease.”

Baker says the hospital will continue to focus on cardiovascular issues throughout the month.