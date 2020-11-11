MISSOURI — It is National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.

200 workers who do work on the roads are killed every year across the nation. This week is a plea to pay attention, slow down and move over anytime you see an emergency vehicle, accident, or construction zone.

Trooper Sam Carpenter, Missouri Highway Patrol, said, “How many people do their living on the side of the road and how dangerous that road can be not only for law enforcement, but for fire, EMS, our tow truck companies and MODOT, so we would just always asking people if you see the lights on the side of the road, please slow down, and when it’s safe to do so, move over into the adjacent lane.”

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death for EMS responders and law enforcement officers.