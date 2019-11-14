National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week highlights dangers to emergency personnel

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — November 10th through 16th marks National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.

This week highlights the dangers first responders face along highways every day.

Last year, more than 200 traffic incidents were reported in connection to emergency personnel being on the roads.

And local law enforcement want that number to be zero.

“What number is too much, and the number one is too much. We need that number to be zero. We need, we never want to see an officer be struck we never want a patrol car to be struck. It’s about the life that’s involved,” said Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A time that encourages drivers to pay attention to the road, especially when personnel are on the shoulder.

“The number one cause of all traffic crashes, whether it’s patrol cars or whether it’s any traffic crash is inattention. And that can be anything. That can be the cell phone in your hand, it can be your car stereo, it can be the friend you turned your head to talk to.”

According to the Missouri Department Of Transportation, the leading cause of death for EMS and law enforcement officers are traffic incidents.

In Missouri, it’s required by law to move over when emergency vehicles have pulled onto the shoulder and have their lights turned on.

Cpt. Nick Jimenez with the Joplin Police Department said, “If there’s emergency vehicle on the roadway, your to slow your speed and move to the furthest lane away from that emergency vehicle and that going to keep them safe and you safe.”

And for the Missouri Highway Patrol, there have been many instances where some troopers and their patrol cars have not been so lucky.

First responders hope this time reminds everyone to keep others in mind when their on the road.

“Ya know, unfortunately we have patrol cars struck. We’ve had a patrol car stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights on, officers may be in that car or on the side of that car but over the last three years in 2016, there were 42, in 2017 there were 32 and in 2018 there were 22,” said Lueckenhoff

“The goal of every first responder is they want to come to work and help the community and do their job. And it’s impossible for them to do that if their injured on the roadway or highway,” said Jimenez

Sergeant Luekenhoff adds the amount of incidents from traffic stops has been on the decline statewide.

And with winter approaching, officers say use extra caution on the roads to avoid accidents as well.