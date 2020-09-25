National Small Business Week highlights local companies

JOPLIN, Mo. — More than 31 million companies are in the spotlight this week – the focus of National Small Business Week.

Nathan Hurley, Hurley’s Heroes , said, “I was honestly worried about it — I figured my chances of surviving were less than 50/50.”

That was five months ago when Hurley’s Heroes would shut down for a few weeks as non-essential.

Nathan Hurley used that time to take inventory and adding options curbside and online.

“Our business was very event based – having lots of people in the store actively playing games. And that’s not really a reasonable or responsible option right now.”

What’s happened since then was completely unexpected.

“It’s easily been our best sales year since we’ve been open. Which I was completely shocked that was the case.”

Hurley says being small can be an advantage for a business.

“We can be nimble – we can adjust quickly.”

Lori Haun points to Joplin’s downtown as a space where small business not only survives, but thrives.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “The perfect incubator for a small business. Low entry cost. Small spaces that are closely related to other spaces so it becomes a destination. They’re unique, they’re different – they play into each other. Small business makes downtown and downtowns make small business.”