MISSOURI — January 24th through the 30th is State and National School Choice Week. And one measure before Missouri lawmakers is designed to give parents more choices when it comes to where they’d like their kids to attend school.

This isn’t the first time the issue of school choice has come before the Missouri General Assembly, and Dan Decker, a former public school Superintendent, who now runs college Heights Christian School says, it won’t be the last.

Dr. Dan Decker, College Heights Christian Superintendent, said, “As school choice pushes, whether it happens this year or in the future, as the push goes for school choice and vouchers and things of that nature some public schools are going to have to step up their game up, because otherwise students are gonna take the option if it’s given to them, parents and students are gonna take the option to move.”

While others, like the Executive Director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, are against the concept because of the financial impact diverting funding away from schools that are underfunded to begin with.

Dr. Doug Hayter, Executive Director, MO. Association of School Superintendents, said, “One of the key concerns that’s always concerned is resources, and at a time when resources are cut, and we take additional resources the state has and move it toward other entities, that’s difficult for school districts.”

The measure, which started out as Missouri Senate Bill 55, has now had two other bills added to it. And it’s expected to receive a lot of attention in Jefferson City within the next few weeks. But Dr. Jim Cummins says any funding shift towards private schools is at the expense of public schools who are already having a hard time trying to find enough teachers.

Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Schools Superintendent, said, “And yet every year there is effort to draw money away from public education to private education to vouchers to all number of ways and it just keeps depleting the pot.”