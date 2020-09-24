DIAMOND, Mo. — This Saturday, September 26th, is National Public Lands Day.

One National Park facility, Carver National Monument in Diamond, needs your help to improve the look of the attraction. Park Ranger Curtis Gregory says volunteers are needed on Saturday to do some gardening.

Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger, said, “So what we’re going to be doing this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. is having volunteers come out and they will plant native trees and native plants, so we’re still looking for volunteers now, you can register here at the park until Friday at 3 P.M. if anybody’s interested.”

In order to register to volunteer on National Public Lands Day at Carver National Monument, you should call 417-325-4151.