National Primary Care Physicians Week celebrates hard work of local providers

October 6th through the 12th is National Primary Care Doctors Week.

And, Mercy physician Dr. Luke Wiche says there are many advantages in using a primary care doctor.

Wiche says only seeing a doctor at an urgent care facility can be more expensive than your family doctor. He adds it can also be easier to get a referral to a specialist if the need arises.

And, he says the rapport between a patient and their primary care provider can lead to a more effective outcome.

“That could be because of the amount of time we get to spend with them verses an urgent care, where they’ll see 50, 60 patients in a day, and we’ll see closer to 15, 20, so we’ll have more time to sit with them and talk about what’s going on in their life and trying to get the whole piece of the puzzle,” Wiche explained.

And, he says it can be easier for a patient to schedule follow up care with your family doctor.