National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns to the area

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are working to keep their communities safe.

In the Four States, the Pittsburg Police Department was one of several to take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.



Twice a year the US Drug Enforcement Administration works with departments across the country to help dispose of unused or expired drugs properly.

“We just want to make sure that nobody’s getting sick or injured from this stuff and that we’re disposing of it carefully,” says Stephanie Garrison, PPD Evidence Control Specialist, “Just to make sure that it doesn’t go in the regular trash where kids or animals or anybody like that could get into it.”

Garrison says 20 pounds of drugs are typically gathered from the station’s drop box every month, but take back events usually bring in one to two hundred pounds.