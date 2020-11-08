National Poppy Day is held by a local chapter in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Local VFW Chapter continues a 100 year old tradition this weekend aimed at recognizing veterans.

VFW Post 5293 celebrated National Poppy Day at Lowe’s in Joplin Saturday afternoon.

Members gave out handmade poppies to shoppers to wear in support of veterans.

The poppies were free, but donations were encouraged.

All the money raised Saturday goes back to help a local veteran in need.

Fred Pugh, VFW Post 5293, says, “We help veterans in the local area for emergencies when their needing rent, or utilities or whatever that we decide we can help them with.”

The Buddy Poppy Tradition has been going on for a century now, it dates back to World War I where it quickly became a symbol of the sacrifices made by Americans and Allied service members around the world.