National Parks showcase America’s beauty and benefit local economies

A new report shows national parks across the county, and here in the Show-Me State, provide a lot more than just a chance to get back to nature and learn about our past.

“The National Park System is the gem for me,” explained park visitor Stewart Bolinger.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who loves national parks as much as Bolinger. And, he should know — he’s been to a lot of them both nationally and for the first time, Wednesday in Diamond.

“I’ve been to Alaska 16 times and Denali National Park at least five times,” Bolinger added. “I did the Grand Canyon from one end to the other by row boat, I’ve been to National Parks, I’ve literally been to all 50 states”

And he’s not alone — according to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, public lands, like one in our own back yard, generate $315 billion in economic output last year across the country and support 1.8 million jobs.

Here in Missouri alone, the economic impact is nearly 900 million dollars

Carver National Monument Superintendent Jim Heaney says he’s not surprised with that amount at all, because his park alone generated about $800,000 to the the Four State economy last year.

“And that’s based on hotel sales, food sales, people getting lunch, people doing some tourism shopping, so that’s the way we provide some economic stimulus to the tourism community,” Heaney explained.

“Unquestionably, my goodness, Motels, rent-a-cars,” Bolinger added. “Occasionally, I’ll even pay for a guide service.”

Economic proof that the park system isn’t just good for the soul, it’s also good for the communities they’re located in.