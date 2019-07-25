National pageant queen visits donates blood in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – The newest National U.S. United Pageant Queen came to Joplin Wednesday to donate blood.

Emily Gallup wore her sash and crown to donate blood at the Community Blood Center in Northpark Mall. She donated one pint of blood. Gallup came to the blood center to help those diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’ve had several teachers and coworkers diagnosed with the disease and than six or seven years ago my aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer and she has been in intermission for five years.” Emily Gallup, Miss US United 2019

Gallup hopes to empower others to donate blood, too.