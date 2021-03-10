MIAMI, Ok. — A number of restaurants in Miami are offering an opportunity for kids to try healthy foods in the month of March.

Personalize Your Plate is this year’s theme in Miami during National Nutrition Month.

Kids are encouraged to choose a fruit or vegetable side item when eating out – instead of fried food. Green beans, corn, peaches, or cottage cheese are also available – plus kids can get a toy with their order. So far, 9 restaurants are participating — including Zach’s Cafe, Lucky Buffet, and The Dawg House.

Sabrina Betz Manager of Zach’s Cafe, said, “Honestly our community is one of our real important things to do anything to help them is one of our number one concern is so I’m glad that all these other restaurants are participating as well.”

Customers can simply look for the National Nutrition Month logo in windows of participating Miami restaurants.