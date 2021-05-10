JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s National Nurses Week — and Freeman Health System is celebrating by giving its nurses a day of pampering.

Food, therapy dogs, giveaways, and even a massage were on the agenda for nurses this afternoon. Nursing leaders say it’s more important than ever to give back to their staff — especially in the uncharted territory of the covid-19 pandemic.

Jeanee Kennedy, Chief Nursing Officer, said, “Our nurses have worked incredibly hard over the last 12-plus months. Under really hard circumstances, they come to work and they give their all every single shift, so this is an opportunity for our nursing leadership and our organization to give back to them to show them how much we’ve appreciated everything that they’ve done for our community, our patients and our organization over the last 12 months.”

The American Nurses Association’s theme for this year is excelling, leading and innovating.