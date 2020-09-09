Walmart Now Offering Flu Shots

Walmart announced it will be offering flu shots at its stores beginning today.
This year the chain says they come with a ‘variety of new features’ such as:
- Digital Appointment Scheduler: Customers can book an appointment for a flu shot directly through the Walmart mobile app for a quick and efficient visit.
- In-store Events: Stores across the country will host events on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons to encourage consumers to get flu shots during regularly scheduled shopping trips. These events start Thursday, Sept. 10.
- Special Pharmacy Hour: Walmart stores, including the pharmacy, open early for seniors and at-risk customers from 6 – 7 A.M. on Tuesday mornings, with flu shots available during this time