Tuesday marks a century since 19th amendment ratification

FILE – In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

Tuesday marked the century point since the 19th amendment was ratified to include women’s voting rights. After years of protesting, lobbying, and more, women finally received the right to vote on August 18, 1920. President Donald Trump publicly proclaimed Tuesday, August 18, 2020 as a day in celebration of this event.

“This milestone in American history was the product of the tireless efforts of suffragists and other advocates for women’s rights, who steadfastly pursued their vision of a more just and equal society,” Trump said in his statement.

Women’s battle for voting rights started far before 1920, though, dating back to 1884 when the first Women’s Rights Convention was held July 19-20, 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York, according to MSNBC. Following this, the women’s suffrage bill would fall repeatedly. In light of this, women came together to fight for their rights. Some prominent figures of the time included Ida B. Wells and Susan B. Anthony, who held great impact on the movement, said MSNBC. And so with decades of protests, lobbies, and rallies, the constitutional amendment finally passed in 1919, reported MSNBC. Though, the fight was not over there.

“The road to suffrage was long and challenging, but the faith, fortitude, and resolute determination of those committed to this noble cause brought about a victory that continues to inspire today,” Trump said.

According to MSNBC, in order for the bill to officially become ratified it needed to earn three-fourths of the states’ votes. The final state to vote for ratification was Tennessee, in thanks to Harry Burn, a Nashville representative. Burn had intention to vote against the ratification the day of until he received a letter from his mother telling him to “be a good boy” and vote for ratification, reported MSNBC. Tennessee became the 36 state to ratify the 19th amendment, allowing women the right to vote, according to the Washington Post’s Post Reports podcast. Therefore, August 18, 1920 marks the date women secured the right to vote.

“As we commemorate this historic event, we also celebrate the incredible economic, political, and social contributions women have made to our Nation,” Trump said.

Though, the fight was still not over there, as not all women were yet allowed the right to vote—African American, Native American, and Asian American women still had years of fight ahead of them. Jim Crow laws kept African American men and women from the polls at this time, according to the Post Reports. It wasn’t until 1965 that these women also won the right to vote, after United States congress passed a voting right act, reported the Post Reports.

“Today, as we celebrate a major step forward for our Nation, we pay tribute to the countless women, known and unknown, throughout our history who struggled for equality,” Trump said. “In doing so, we recommit to ensuring our Constitution is faithfully upheld so that all Americans can pursue their dreams and fulfill their God-given potential.”