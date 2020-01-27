Trump suggests Schiff will pay a ‘price’ for pushing impeachment

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will pay a “price” for his role in the impeachment saga.

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man,” Trump tweeted. “He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

The president posted the comments after writing earlier Sunday that his impeachment “is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before.”

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, said he thought Trump’s tweet was “intended to be” a threat to him. Trump responded later Sunday by calling Schiff a “conman.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., called the tweet “really unfortunate.”

“The president has a tendency to say things that seem threatening to people,” said Lofgren, who is also an impeachment manager. She added that Trump “really ought to get a grip and be a little more presidential.”

Also on “State of the Union,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said he did not think Trump’s tweet was “a death threat.”

“I don’t think he’s encouraging a death threat,” Lankford said, adding, “I think what he’s saying is [Schiff] will be held to a price” politically.