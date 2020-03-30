Tracking the development of coronavirus treatments

From repurposed medications to new vaccines, NBC News compiled a list of treatments to combat the coronavirus and where they are in development.

March 25, 2020, 9:59 AM CDT / Updated March 30, 2020, 8:41 AM CDT By Emily R. Siegel

The race to stop the fast-spreading coronavirus is on. It’s going to be a long road to safe and effective treatment, but pharmaceutical companies and research facilities are exploring a variety of therapeutics to find a way to combat the virus.

Pharmaceutical companies are studying drugs already approved by the Food and Drug Administration to see if any might work in fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Simultaneously, companies are in the process of developing vaccines for the virus that can be deployed to protect the uninfected population.

Repurposed drugs could be a faster route to an effective treatment, but they would still need to go through clinical testing to ensure their effectiveness. Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and Ebola antiviral remdesivir are being tested in small batches of infected patients. Even with promising results, it’s unclear at this time whether any of these treatments will be successful in the larger population.

A vaccine tailored to combat the virus is the long-term solution. But according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the earliest a coronavirus vaccine would be deployable would be a year to 18 months from now. Any vaccine would have to go through three phases of clinical trials and then apply for approval by the FDA.

Johnson & Johnson in a partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals identified a lead vaccine candidate. They expect to initiate human clinical trials by September and the first batches could be available for emergency use in 2021.

NBC News compiled a list of some of the potential treatments and where they stand in development. This work is ongoing and will be updated as time goes on and more pharmaceutical companies jump in to do their part to find a way to combat the virus.

MRNA-1273 by Moderna

by Moderna Trial Status: Phase I human testing

REGM3048-3051 by Regeneron

by Regeneron Trial Status: Preclinical testing, human testing goal for early summer

INO-4800 by Inovio Pharmaceuticals

by Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trial Status: Preclinical testing, human testing goal for April

Unnamed Vaccine by Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

by Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceutical Company Effect on Covid-19: Vaccine (preventative)

Vaccine (preventative) Trial Status: Begin human clinical trials by September and first batches could be available for emergency use in early 2021.

Unnamed Vaccine by Pfizer/Biontech

by Pfizer/Biontech Trial Status: Clinical testing by end of April

Unnamed Vaccine by Sanofi

by Sanofi Trial Status: Ongoing at lab in Meridien, Connecticut. Estimate in vitro testing within six months and potentially clinical trials in 1 year to 18 months

Unnamed Vaccine by Novavax/Emergent Biosolutions

by Novavax/Emergent Biosolutions Trial Status: Studying in animals and human trials expected to begin late spring.

Potential Treatments

PICLIDENOSON by Can-Fite

by Can-Fite Recommended Use : Anti-Viral

: Anti-Viral Effect on Covid-19: Prophylactic and a treatment

Prophylactic and a treatment Trial Status: Gone through phase I And II Of clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis

EIDD-2801 by Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory

by Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory Recommended Use : SARS, MERS, Ebola, Influenza

: SARS, MERS, Ebola, Influenza Effect on Covid-19: Oral treatment taken at onset

Oral treatment taken at onset Trial Status: Preclinical testing

Repurposed Treatments

ACTEMRA by Roche

by Roche Recommended Use : Rheumatoid arthritis

: Rheumatoid arthritis Effect on Covid-19: For severe lung inflammation

For severe lung inflammation Trial Status: FDA approved for rheumatoid arthritis, clinical trials for COVID

KEVZARA (sarilumab) by Regeneron and Sanofi

by Regeneron and Sanofi Recommended Use : Rheumatoid arthritis

: Rheumatoid arthritis Effect on Covid-19: For severe lung inflammation

For severe lung inflammation Trial Status: Will begin enrolling immediately

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE by Sanofi

by Sanofi Recommended Use : Malaria, Lupus

: Malaria, Lupus Trial Status: Tested in France and investigating use in U.S.

REMDESIVIR by Gilead Sciences

by Gilead Sciences Recommended Use : Ebola

: Ebola Trial Status: Clinical trials at 50 sites globally with goal of 394 patients

KALETRA/ALUVIA by AbbVie

by AbbVie Recommended Use : HIV

: HIV Trial Status: Clinical trial in China among 20 individuals showed no improvement, clinical trial with 2400 patients to begin in Australia

OLUMIANT by Eli Lilly

by Eli Lilly Recommended Use : Rheumatoid arthritis

: Rheumatoid arthritis Trial Status: Laboratory research to evaluate the benefits and risks