One dead in Louisville after police and National Guard ‘return fire’ on crowd

The Army National Guard and Louisville Metro Police block a street during a protest in Kentucky on May 31, 2020.Bryan Woolston / ReutersJune 1, 2020, 5:39 AM CDT / Updated June 1, 2020, 8:28 AM CDTBy Ben Kesslen

A man was shot dead in Louisville after police officers and the Kentucky National Guard “returned fire” while clearing a large crowd early Monday.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement that at around 12:15 a.m. his officers and the National Guard were sent to a parking lot to break up a crowd.

“Officers and soldiers began to clear the lot and at some point were shot at,” Conrad said in a statement. “Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire, we have one man dead at scene”

Conrad did not specify who fired the fatal shot, and authorities have not released information about the victim.

In a statement Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said “LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in death” and said he has asked the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the shooting. The governor’s office did not immediately return NBC News’ request for further clarification on who fired the fatal shot.

Louisville police say they are interviewing “several persons of interests” and collecting video. The city was under a “dusk to dawn” curfew on Sunday night into Monday, beginning at 9 p.m.

Louisville has seen a weekend of protests, as the city mourns Breonna Taylor, 26, a black woman killed in her home in March by Louisville police who were executing a “no-knock” warrant targeting her former boyfriend. More than 40 people were arrested Sunday night, the city’s fourth consecutive night of demonstrations, according to NBC Louisville affiliate WAVE.

Last Thursday, seven people were shot in the city during protests that turned violent. Officers were not involved in the Thursday shootings, Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said at the time.

Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for WAVE, was on air on Friday when she yelled and said she was “getting shot” by rubber bullets or pepper bullets.