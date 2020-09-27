NFL legend Joe Montana stops home intruder who tried to kidnap his grandchild

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi’s Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

MALIBU, Cal., (WTVO) — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and his family had a scare Saturday evening when an intruder entered their home and attempted to kidnap one of his grandchildren.

According to TMZ, the intruder grabbed the child out of a woman’s arms and rushed away to another part of the house where she was confronted by Montana and his wife.

They were able to wrestle the baby away and she ran out of the house.

Officials say that police nearby on an unrelated matter were able to arrest the suspect. She is facing kidnapping and burglary charges.