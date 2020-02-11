Man dies stepping on power line he downed after surviving car crash

Flowers are placed where a 20-year-old man who survived a crash into a utility pole died after he was electrocuted when stepping out of his vehicle and onto the downed power line in Texas… moreFlowers are placed where a 20-year-old man who survived a crash into a utility pole died after he was electrocuted when stepping out of his vehicle and onto the downed power line in Texas City, Texas, on Feb. 8, 2020.ABC News/KTRK

His girlfriend was hospitalized and found out she was pregnant with his baby.

A 20-year-old man who survived a crash into a utility pole died after he was electrocuted when stepping out of his vehicle and onto the downed power line.

The incident happened late Saturday night in Texas City, Texas when Garnica and his girlfriend were driving north on Highway 146 and collided with a utility pole on the side of the road, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

Both Garnica and his girlfriend, Destiny Wallace were injured in the crash but both survived the single-car crash. However, when Garnica stepped out of the vehicle to inspect the damage he stepped directly onto the downed power line he had just knocked over and was electrocuted.

Wallace was taken to the emergency room after the accident and found out during medical treatment that she was in fact pregnant with Garnica’s baby.

Garnica’s family told KTRK that they were devastated over his death and held a vigil on Monday night at the spot where he died.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash and warning others that no matter how panicked you are after a collision with a utility pole, it is always safest to stay inside your car.

“If you’re in a vehicle, you need to stay inside the vehicle until we can arrive on scene,” said Texas City EMS Director Wendell Wiley. “We can assess and see if the power lines are still hot. If they are, we can contact the light company. Your safest place is inside the vehicle.”

Garnica attended Texas City high school with Wallace and turned 20 a month ago yesterday.