Harvey Weinstein accuser takes stand, sobs as she describes alleged assault

“Every time I tried to get off the bed, he pushed me back and held me down,” Mimi Haley testified.

JAN. 28, 202002:16Jan. 27, 2020, 2:14 PM CST / Updated Jan. 28, 2020, 8:54 AM CSTBy Erica Byfield, Adam Reiss and Daniel Arkin

Mimi Haley, a former production assistant, broke down sobbing Monday as she described for jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s trial how the former film mogul pushed her down and sexually assaulted her.

“I tried to reject him, but he insisted,” said Haley, who is one of two plaintiffs whose allegations led to criminal charges against Weinstein. “Every time I tried to get off the bed, he pushed me back and held me down.”

Haley told the jurors that she said “no, no, no” as Weinstein forced himself on her in his New York City apartment in 2006, adding that she told the disgraced producer she was menstruating in an attempt to get him to stop.

When she realized she was being assaulted, she said, her mind raced through different options: “I thought if I scream rape, will someone hear me? If I kick harder, will I be able to get away from him?”

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Haley and raping another woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

He also faces a sex crimes case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. He has pleaded not guilty in the trial being held in New York and has not formally entered a plea in the California case.

Haley, who previously spelled her last name as Haleyi, testified Monday about an alleged second sexual encounter a few weeks later in a Manhattan hotel room, where she “went numb” as Weinstein “took me by the hand and held me on a bed.”

“I thought: ‘Here we go again,'” Haley said, adding that Weinstein called her “a whore and a bitch” during the alleged assault. Only the first alleged assault formed the basis for the criminal trial, according to Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein’s lawyers.

Mimi Haley speaks at a news about her allegations against Harvey Weinstein in New York on Oct. 24, 2017.Mike Coppola / Getty Images file

Haley told the court that she did not report the alleged assaults to the police, saying that “was not an option for me” because she was working for the television series “Project Runway” on a tourist visa. She said she was born in Finland and raised in Sweden.