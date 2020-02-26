Florida woman accused of zipping boyfriend in suitcase, leaving him to die

Sarah Boone was charged in the murder of her boyfriend in Florida.WESH

The woman told police she passed out and forgot her boyfriend was in the suitcase. But police said cellphone video recorded her mocking him while he begged to be let out.

A Florida woman who allegedly zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase and left him there to die was arrested Tuesday in his killing.

Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death Monday of Jorge Torres Jr.

Boone said she was playing a game of hide-and-seek with Torres when she zipped him into a suitcase, thinking it would be funny, according to a report by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Boone and Torres had allegedly been drinking alcohol, and she said she went upstairs and passed out while Torres was still in the suitcase.

Waking up to her cellphone ringing multiple times, Boone said she realized Torres was still in the suitcase, where she found him unresponsive, according to the report. She called 911, and emergency responders who came to the home confirmed Torres had died.

The sheriff’s office said Boone’s statements have been “inconsistent” and that on cellphone footage Torres can be heard screaming for help in the suitcase while Boone chides him.

Torres yells out Boone’s name, asking for help, to which she replies, “For everything you’ve done to me, f— you,” apparently laughing, the police report said.

“I can’t f—ing breathe, seriously,” Torres shouts from the suitcase, the report said.

“Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me,” Boone said, adding, “Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” according to the sheriff’s report.

The footage also shows Boone telling a pleading Torres to “shut the f— up,” and shows the suitcase moving as Torres apparently tries to get out of it.

