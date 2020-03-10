Federal prosecutor suspected of killing wife, himself in California home

Deputies were called to the home of Timothy and Tamara Delgado after her mother asked for a welfare check on the couple.March 10, 2020, 7:54 AM CDTBy Minyvonne Burke

A federal prosecutor is believed to have killed his wife and then himself in their Northern California home, authorities said.

The bodies of Timothy Delgado, 43, and his wife, Tamara Delgado, 45, were discovered on Sunday at a residence in Granite Bay, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Twitter.

“We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the home after Tamara Delgado’s mother asked for a welfare check on the couple, according to The Associated Press.

Timothy Delgado was an assistant prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, based in Sacramento. Deb Duckett-Morris, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, told The Sacramento Bee that the office learned of the deaths on Sunday.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the assistance of FBI, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation,” Duckett-Morris said.