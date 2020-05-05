Facebook removes some QAnon pages, citing inauthentic behavior

The removed pages are only a fraction of the reach of other QAnon groups and pages on Facebook.

An attendee holds signs a sign of the letter “Q” before the start of a rally with President Donald Trump in Lewis Center, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 2019.Maddie McGarvey / Bloomberg via Getty Images fileMay 5, 2020, 1:07 PM CDTBy Kevin Collier and Ben Collins

Facebook said Tuesday that for the first time it had removed a handful of pages dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory for violating the same rules against fake personas and inauthentic behavior used by government influence operations.

Facebook removed five pages with titles like @RealQAnon41020, @RealTrumpQAnon, and @AAnonTees. Around 133,000 accounts followed at least one of them, the company said.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory in which adherents believe President Donald Trump is running a secret war to rid the United States government of a group of child-eating cannibals, which includes some of the president’s political enemies.

The removed pages are only a fraction of the reach of other QAnon groups and pages on Facebook, however, and reflects the difficulty of moderating content tied to extremism that doesn’t necessarily violate Facebook’s policies.

Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, stressed that the company only removed the content that violated its specific rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior, where multiple accounts act in tandem and obscure their identities to push content.

“From my perspective we have a very clear behavioral line,” Gleicher said. “Whenever an actor crosses that line, we’re going to take consistent enforcement.”

A study by the social media monitoring firm Graphika, published alongside Facebook’s announcement, found that the QAnon pages were egregiously coordinated, repeatedly posting the same links and text at the same time. The pages shared a number of administrators and were followed by many accounts that seemed to be slight variations of the same few names and profile pictures.

Last week, a QAnon supporter carrying 18 knives was arrested in Manhattan after threatening Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. QAnon, which began on the extremist message boards 4chan and 8chan, has been tied to several real-life crimes and one murder in the last year.