Driver crashes through brick wall of fire station, injuring firefighter

Feb. 27, 2020, 9:34 AM CST

A suspected intoxicated driver crashed his car through a brick wall of a Houston fire station late Wednesday night, injuring one firefighter inside, authorities said.

Firefighters are continuing to clean up after police said an intoxicated driver drove straight into Fire Station 18 in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m at Fire Station 18, about three miles southeast of downtown Houston, and might have caused a mild concussion to a firefighter, officials said.

“The vehicle crashed through a brick wall causing significant damage to the lounge and kitchen area of the station,” according to a statement by Houston Fire Department.

Christopher Wayne Rogers, 38, was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, NBC affiliate KPRC reported on Thursday.

One of our firefighters was injured tonight when a car slammed into Fire Station 18. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall causing significant damage to the lounge and kitchen area of the station. @houstonpolice are investigating. Chief Peña is at the hospital with the FF.

The crash knocked over a row of refrigerators and injured a firefighter in the lounge area, officials said.

“We think he was hit by a refrigerator. All the refrigerators were knocked over. We don’t know exactly where he was, but we know he sustained an injury to his head,” Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano told KPRC.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said the firefighter may have suffered a mild concussion but appeared to be doing well Thursday morning,

