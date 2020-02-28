Disney World’s Jungle Cruise partially sinks, leaving passengers soaked from waist down

All the parkgoers riding the Jungle Cruise boat in Adventureland got off the ride safely.

Feb. 28, 2020, 9:44 AM CST
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A boat attraction at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida, partially sank Thursday, leaving some guests submerged in water from their waists down.

All the parkgoers riding the Jungle Cruise boat in Adventureland got off the ride safely, a Disney spokeswoman said. The ride lasts about 10 minutes and is listed on Disney World’s website as a “slow” ride for “all ages.” The “river cruise” is lined with animatronic wild creatures.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw

Park staffers immediately called the Reedy Creek Fire Department when they noticed the ride was going awry, the Disney spokeswoman said. They then worked with affected guests individually to help them enjoy the rest of their day at the Orlando theme park.

People claim they want more immersive, realistic experiences, but then complain when their Jungle Cruise boats begin sinking. Like, that happens sometimes, k?

It’s unclear how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to sink.

The Jungle Cruise reopened later Thursday.