Biden denies he’s ‘hiding,’ defends staying off in-person campaign trail

The former vice president chided Trump for not wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus, during a press event in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12, 2020Saul Loeb / AFP – Getty Images fileMay 12, 2020, 8:08 AM CDT / Updated May 12, 2020, 8:24 AM CDTBy Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden on Tuesday dismissed the idea that being off the physical campaign trail because of the coronavirus is hurting his chances of winning the 2020 presidential election.

The apparent Democratic presidential nominee was asked on ABC’s “Good Morning America” when he expects to get back out on the campaign trail.

“We’re on the campaign trail now,” Biden said. “Everybody says, you know, ‘Biden’s hiding.’ Well, let me tell you something, we’re doing very well. We’re following the guidelines of the medical profession. We’re following the guidelines of the experts.”

“I’m following the rules,” he added. “The president should follow the rules instead of showing up to places without masks and the whole thing.”

Biden said that his campaign is “winning,” according to recent polling data, though the former vice president said he’s not sure how long his lead over President Donald Trump might last ahead of the November election.

“The idea that somehow we are being hurt by my keeping to the rules and following the instructions that have been put forward by the docs is absolutely bizarre,” Biden said. “I reject the premise that somehow this is hurting us. There’s no evidence of that.”

Biden said that he’s anxious to get out and campaign because he enjoys “interfacing with people.” He added that he’s not trying to avoid it but wants to “set an example” of how to deal with the current crisis.

Biden has had to wrestle with the new reality of social distancing and has been largely running his campaign out of this basement in Delaware, hosting numerous digital events in recent weeks in which he’s been interacting virutally with voters and supporters.

As the pandemic swept across the U.S. in March, Biden faced criticism from both the left and the right over seeming to recede into the background while Trump held daily coronavirus briefings and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did daily briefings as well, which have been nationally televised.

Biden has since held happy hours with supporters, spoken to people about their struggles due to the pandemic, held virtual fundraisers and appeared for a number of interviews with TV news outlets.

Trump, meanwhile, has not been out on the campaign trail either, though he has suggested he’s itching to return to it as the country reopens.