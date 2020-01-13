2 brothers, both firefighters die within hours of each other

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WNCN) — A community in Pennsylvania is mourning the loss of two brothers, both who served as firefighters who died within hours apart from one another.

Mark Nanna, 56, retired chief with the Cranberry Township Fire Department, died from complications from an infection. After hearing the news, the family says his older brother, Lee Nanna, 69, had a heart attack and died.

Their other brother, retired Harmony Township Volunteer Fire Chief Neal Nanna says Lee “died of a broken heart”.

“These men embodied service to others through their lives and dedication to the fire service and their community. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Nanna family,” the fire department wrote on their Facebook page.

