It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and people everywhere are thanking the men and women in blue. But, some positions are not often thanked or even recognized by the public.

Deputy Cameron Kruse with the Newton County Sheriff's Office is a transportation and extradition officer. He transports inmates from the jail to places like a courthouse or medical facility. He could also be called to extradite a criminal across state lines if needed. While he says he's met some very smart and dangerous people, he has also encountered some that have just made poor choices and they just need some kindness.

"I've always said and I would contend to this day 25 years in that there's a handful of people you'll truly meet in a career like that and a lot of others that have made mistakes or poor choices, and you have to remember at the end of the day they are human beings and have to be handled as such,” says Dep. Cameron Kruse.

Of the 25 years Deputy Kruse has been in law enforcement, he's spent the past four as a transportation officer.