National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day felt by JPD

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police officers across the nation are honored today for their selfless service.

It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and police officers are taking the time to reflect on why they chose this field.

Captain Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department says he joined the force because every day is different.

And it’s the community that gives his job meaning.

Captain Nick Jimenez, Joplin Police Department, said, “Especially working in this community, we are a tight knit community here in Joplin, so the citizens, the people we work for everyday, the administration, the city, everybody that’s involved with making this agency in the community what it is, makes it extremely gratifying.”

Captain Jimenez thanks local agencies and citizens for all the kind messages of support.

People even stopped by the department lobby and fed patrol officers throughout the day.

