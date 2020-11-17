JOPLIN, Mo. — November 16th through the 22nd is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. And many of the people who fall into one or both of those categories do so because of the pandemic.

Tesla Daniel and her family is a good example of people who are experiencing homelessness and hunger because of the coronavirus.

Tesla Daniel, Souls Harbor Resident, said, “My son’s 9 and I have a four year old and then I have a two year old.”

She and her boys were staying with her sister in a small apartment in Springfield but she says the landlord stepped in fearing a potential virus outbreak and said the sister could stay but no one else.

“And we had no where else, The Springfield Homeless Shelter didn’t have no openings so we came down here.”

Covid-19 has caused a chain reaction of events that would normally keep families like this from falling through the cracks.

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “Then there’s the difficulty of the area offices that could give them a hand getting back are closed so they have a hard time getting back in, or if you want to meet with a landlord to see a place, a lot of times they’re scared to come meet with you one on one to see that apartment because of the Covid scare.”

She says she can’t remember a time when landlords have been fearful of renting out properties due to their own health concerns.

“That’s definitely a testament to the fact that people are scared of it because otherwise, yeah they would be there lickity split to get that place rented and get their income back in order.”