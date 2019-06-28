National Guard will now help in search for missing Anderson woman

ANDERSON, Mo. — A recruiter says the Missouri National Guard will join the search for a woman swept away by flood waters earlier this week.

The National Guard Armory will run ground search operations in Anderson from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

They’re hoping to locate Linda Kuykendall, who went missing Sunday when a home she was in was swept away by the rising waters.

National Guard volunteers and local law enforcement will work together, and all volunteers from the community and surrounding communities are encouraged to join the effort.

Any questions can be directed to 417-437-5821. Anyone wanting to join the search should meet at 710 Anderson St, Anderson, MO 64831.