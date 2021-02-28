National Eating Disorder Awareness Week has local experts helping those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and local experts are explaining how to spot the warning signs and when to seek help.

This week the Ozark Center hosted a panel discussion called “Every body has a seat at the table.”

The Ozark Center helps those dealing with eating disorders recover.

They see a variety of people with eating disorders ranging from restrictive eating, emotional eating, and binge eating.

The panel says families and friends need to pay attention to spot the warning signs.

Karen Vandiver, RN, says, “Body weight change either up or down suddenly in just a few months is definitely a red flag, energy changes. Changes in relationships because eating disorder behavior has to be done in an isolative manner. So restricting their contact with other people can also be a warning sign.”

The Ozark Center’s “Reconnect eating disorders program,” pairs patients with a psychologist or therapist, dietitian and physicians to recover.