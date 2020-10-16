National Drug Take-back day to be held on October 24

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — Law enforcement across the country are fighting back against drug abuse.

Next weekend law enforcement are hosting a drug take-back day. You can drop off old or unused medication to any law enforcement agency. Their goal is to keep drugs off the streets and crack down on abuse.

David Groves, Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff, said, “They’re really important because without them residents often times don’t know what to do with old or expired or unused medications so they linger in houses and they can be subject to getting stolen and abused or they can be subject to accidentally being ingested by children who come across them. If they’re not for a patient and they’re not current prescriptions its best to dispose of them and this is a safe way to do that.”

The national drug take back event will run from ten until two on October 24.

If you cannot attend next Saturday’s event — there are two permanent locations in Cherokee County.

One at Galena Police Department and the sheriffs office in Columbus.