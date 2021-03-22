NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — An area organization is encouraging everyone to make healthy choices this week.

That’s because this week is National Drug And Alcohol Facts Week. Phillip Whiteman, with the newton County Community Coalition, says he’s encouraging people to choose an activity over drugs or alcohol.

Phillip Whiteman, Crowder College, Drug Free Communities Program Director, said, “You can choose just about anything over something else, it’s mind over matter, and I’m not saying it’s easy and we’ve all struggled with something, but you know, if if walking the dog using that example again, prevents you from picking up a cigarette or taking that bottle of beer and drinking it all down um, than so be it.”

People can print-off copies of a contract to post on the Newton County Community Coalition’s Facebook page.