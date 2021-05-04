MISSOURI — This week is National Drinking Water Week – and Missouri American Water is doing its part to make sure customers have clean drinking water.

The company has a number of projects in the works to improve water service reliability – and educate customers on conserving our water system. Crews are also working on replacing 2,000 feet of pipe on Monroe Avenue, between First and Fourth Streets.

Christie Barnhart – Missouri American Water External Affairs Manager, said, “It also is going to be improving fire protection because the pipe we are replacing, we are also upsizing the pipe. And this project, the pipe age date dates back to the 1960’s and this project we’re looking to have complete by the end of May.”

Currently, more than 880 million people worldwide don’t have access to safe drinking water.