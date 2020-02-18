National Drink Wine Day celebrated annually on Feb. 18

FILE – In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(CNN Newsource) – You don’t have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass of vino, in fact, there was a time when wine was more widely consumed than water.

Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day! Celebrated every year on February 18, it’s a day to select your favorite wine and enjoy.

According to nationaldrinkwineday.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships.

Nationaltoday.com says wine has been known to reduce the risk of type II diabetes, heart attack, stroke, certain kinds of cancers, and liver disease and even enhance food and life, in moderation of course.

Get out the corkscrews, let the wine flow, and reflect on this healthy, historical beverage.