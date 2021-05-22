National Disaster Photo Rescue holds a reunification event at a Joplin museum

JOPLIN, Mo. — People were reunited with their precious memories in Joplin, Saturday.

National Disaster Photo Rescue, held a photo reunification event at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

There, people received back photos they had lost during the tornado.

While NDPR started as a result of the Joplin tornado, it now also has photos from other state disasters.

Thad Beeler, National Disaster Photo Rescue Executive Director, says, “Every time we return one photograph, it becomes worth it, all of those thousands of hours that our volunteers put in, it’s always worth it to see a family get one photograph back that they thought was lost forever.”

Brandi Miksell, Joplin Resident, says, “I only have one daughter, so my pictures mean the world to me, so it’s great to get them back.”

The organization will be delivering 1,000 photos to a family in North Carolina in the coming weeks.

To take a look at the photos or claim pictures you have lost, we have a link here.