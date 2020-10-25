National Day is celebrated on Saturday

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Law enforcement agencies across the nation participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

In Pittsburg, residents were encouraged to responsibly dispose of expired or unwanted medications by dropping them off at the police department.

The service was free and all individuals will remain anonymous.

The event was created by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a way to prevent more Americans from getting addicted to drugs or overdosing.

The event ran from 10 A.M. To 2 P.M. Saturday and the police department collected 110 pounds of medications.