OKLAHOMA — We mentioned it earlier in the week.

This week is national crime victims’ rights week and a program in Northeast Oklahoma continues to help victims.

The Wyandotte Nation Family Violence Prevention Program has received a grant to assist victims of crimes. The program also now has three specific advocates who are available to help them with housing, therapy and court assistance.

In 2020 – Ottawa County received 247 calls of domestic violence.

Lisa Arnold, Family Violence Prevention Program Supervisor, said, “You know we are not able to help everybody I mean some scenarios end up very tragic. but we have a lot of people who have restarted their lives and are achieving dreams they never thought they could before.”

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim – reach out and ask for help. We have resources available on our website.

Wyandotte Nation Family Violence Prevention Program – 918-678-6324 or fvpp@wyandotte-nation.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 800-799-7233

Strong Hearts Helpline – 844-762-8483