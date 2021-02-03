National Counselor Week

NEOSHO, Mo. — One local school district is reminding students about the importance of National School Counseling Week.

Tracy Clements Counselor Directors, said, “The best thing about school counselors week is it reminds everyone that we have this hugely important job and to kind give us a you know good job way to go and it kinda helps build you up and make you ready to tackle the rest of the year.”

Tracy Clements is a Counselor Director at the Neosho School District and has been helping students for 30 years.

“For me there’s 4,500 students that I am ultimately responsible for the counseling services they receive so it’s rewarding and it’s wonderful and sometimes very overwhelming.”

Though she helps students with academics, she is also there for mental health.

“Some of the things we deal with people don’t typically think of school counselors dealing with are kids dealing with anxiety and stress management problems with friends, problems with their families just all sorts of different life problems.”

If a family member isn’t around, counselors are their for kids that have gone through a hard time.

Brittnay Winchester 12th grade, said, “I lost a friend my freshman year and they were they, they were really supportive through the role of that i know for a lot of people so it was easy it was helpful to talk to somebody else who I guess they can feel for them cause they knew them as well but someone like not super close to me to talk to you know felt like I could get my problems out better.”

Suicide is the number one issue staff face at school and the high school has a program called Beacon. The program has helped save many young lives.

“It’s constantly scanning for anyone that might be searching something related to suicide. So all day long we’re getting alerts like this kid searched something related to self harm this kid searched something related to guns and we review all of those alerts and make sure that particular student and students in the building are safe,” said Clements.

While having a tough occupation, she wouldn’t to do anything else.

“I feel like if I ever stopped doing that then I need to stop being a counselor because if you don’t care enough about the kids then you’re not going to do a good job. So when you care it hurts a little but you have— you have to be pretty tough to be a school counselor. You can’t really appear to be tough you have to look all nice and soft and gushy but you have to be really tough inside.”

National Counselor Week will continue until through the rest of this week.