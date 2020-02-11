National Clean Out Your Computer Day adds another item to Spring cleaning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Spring cleaning is just around the corner and there’s an important item you likely don’t want to forget about.

It’s National Clean Out Your Computer Day, which takes place on the second Monday of February each year.

John Motazedi, who is the C.E.O. of SNC Squared, says it’s a good reminder to physically clean your keyboards by turning them upside down and shaking out all the dust and other particles.

He says it’s also good to take a blow dryer or a product that blows air out with the keyboard as well as your computer to get the dust out.

He says you should do the same thing with the inside of your computer and get rid of programs you aren’t using.

“It’s got all these games and features and add ins, stuff that you’ll never use but they’re always on there and the best thing to do is literally go in under your add and remove programs and if you don’t recognize it or don’t use it it might be worth investigation and removing it off and those are pretty easily done and just highlight the application and click remove it,” said Motazedi.

He adds, that’s especially true when it comes to new computers, which come with a lot of excess programs that can drain your battery.