National Broadway performer returns home to the Four States

MIAMI, Okla.–A national performer is returning home to the Four States region while on break from a Broadway production.

Desiree Dillon is a Miami Native who is currently performing in the national tour of Broadway’s Finding Neverland.

Dillon got her start singing and acting with the Miami Little Theater, starring in productions including Oliver, Annie, and The Sound of Music. As a child, she also took dance lessons at Midwest Regional Ballet.

She plays the role of Miss Bassett in Finding Neverland and she says all the teachings she received back at home, prepared her for the big stage.

“MLT, Miami Little Theater, really helped to create a foundation for me as far as getting used to being on stage, understanding kind of the building blocks of what an actor needs to know.” Dillon explained.

Dillon’s performance credits include: Mary Poppins, Anything Goes, and performing on the Disney cruise line.

She will be performing at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on January 26th.