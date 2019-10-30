National Bison Day to be celebrated at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate National Bison Day this Saturday.

The event, presented by Bob Moore Subaru, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Zoo guests are invited [to] come together to honor the iconic bison, America’s official National Mammal and the cultural, economic and environmental role it has played in our country’s history – including America’s first successful foray into wildlife conservation.”

The zoo has its own bison, 18-year-old Mary Ann, plus sisters Yarrow and Verbena, both 11 months old. Guests can learn about Mary Ann and the bison sisters at the event, and also find out about the collective efforts to preserve “these majestic animals and their natural habitats,” the news release states.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy animal enrichment activities, information stations, photo opportunities and more, which is all free with zoo admission.

Since November is Military Appreciation Month at the zoo, guests have the opportunity to purchase a red, white and blue bison conservation wristband.

“This limited-edition design is available only during November Cost is $2 per wristband with all proceeds supporting conservation.”