National Bison Day celebration planned for Saturday

MINDENMINES, Mo.–Four State residents head to Mindenmines to celebrate the largest land mammal.

Prairie State Park will be holding National Bison Day on Saturday. Visitors can learn all about bison and the prairies they live in. There will be bison chili to sample, crafts, and a timeline outlining the life of bison and how this species has recovered. And, after huge popularity, guests can now take part in two guided bison hikes.

“Bison were the most numerous large mammal in North America at one time,” explained naturalist Dana Hoisington. “Estimates may have been as many as 30 to 60 million animals. They’re our largest land mammal. I think it’s pretty cool that they can run 35 miles-an-hour as well.”

Events at Prairie State Park will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the two guided tours at 10 and 1.